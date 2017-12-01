Officer fired for repeatedly failing to turn on lapel camera sues APD

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer who was fired for repeatedly failing to turn on his body camera is now suing the former chief and the department.

Jeremy Dear was fired in 2014 after shooting and killing suspected truck thief Mary Hawkes. Dear’s camera was not on at the time of the shooting and he was ultimately fired.

Former Chief Gordon Eden said Dear lied and wasn’t following the rules.

Dear is now suing for defamation, claiming those comments have made it hard for him to find a job as a police officer.

He’s asking for punitive damages and compensation.

