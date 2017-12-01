Number of homicides in Albuquerque higher than recent years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are some startling facts about the number of homicides in Albuquerque.

In a city already fighting crime issues, now new numbers suggest Albuquerque has had more killings this year than in recent history.

Several deaths just this week bring the number of homicides in Albuquerque to 71, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

On Tuesday, Albuquerque Police said there had been 69 homicides so far this year. Then on Wednesday, we learned about the latest apparent homicide. APD says a man was found dead at Mesa Verde Park near Wyoming and Lomas.

On Monday, police say a fight between two brothers turned fatal. Police arrested D’Andre Ravenel, after they say he admitted to stabbing his older brother Dezmond. Then on Tuesday, police responded to reports of a shooting on 5th and Headingly in Northwest in which a man died.

Earlier this week APD Officer Tanner Tixier talked about the city’s high number of homicides.

“There’s lots of issues that need to be addressed,” he said. “Not one single thing can be talked about as a result of these homicides. But, it’s something that the citizens of Albuquerque need to have fixed.”

Officer Tixier says APD has five full-time investigators in the homicide unit and two more in training.

APD also says detectives have solved at least 39 of this year’s homicides.

“Typically our homicide unit has an extremely high clearance rate for the nation. We lead the nation almost year after year in clearance rates of upwards of 80 percent normally. This year, it’s a little more difficult. I think we are hovering around a 50 percent solve rate,” he said.

In 2016, there were 61 homicides in Albuquerque according to Albuquerque Police. That number was 42 in 2015 and 30 the year before that.

In 1996, Albuquerque had 70 murders.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps