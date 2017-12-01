ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) -The championships are set for the final week of high school football. The Manzano Monarchs hope to finish a perfect season with the school’s first-ever championship title. La Cueva knows what it’s like to be a champion and will try to add another title in the Class 6A final. The coaches from both teams talk in studio about the game.

NM Football Friday Night Week 15 Pt. 2

The drive for 30 championship banners resumes for the Artesia Bulldogs as they will host the Belen Eagles for the Class 5A title Saturday. Eagles coach Rex Hennington drops is also in studio talking about what his team has to do to have success at Bulldog Bowl.

NM Football Friday Night Week 15 Pt. 3

The Robertson Cardinals and Ruidoso Warriors will decide the winner of Class 4A football Saturday. Both teams are previewed in segment three.

NM Football Friday Night Week 15 Pt. 4

The Eunice Cardinals go into the Class 3A Championship with a perfect record. They lost to Capitan last season in the final game by one point and hasn’t lost since. The two are paired once again to decide the champion. Ken Stevens of Eunice speaks about the game.