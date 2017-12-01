Nicco Montano takes aim at becoming champion at TUF 26

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nicco Montano has always wanted to call herself a champion. She can do that now. Montano outlasted Roxanne Modafferi in a closely contested fight to be crowned the first ever UFC Flyweight Champion.

Montano, who is Navajo, is the first Native American to hold a UFC championship belt in the women’s division. The fight was the end result of the Ultimate Fighter season 26. After the fight Montano said,” I feel amazing. I’m so lost for words right now. Montano won in a unanimous decision.