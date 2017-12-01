New Mexico attorneys see uptick in sexual harassment claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.(KRQE) – From the Children, Youth, and Families Department; to the Department of Transportation and the University of New Mexico; they’ve all had hefty pay-outs for sexual harassment settlements in the last 15 years.

“Anybody at any time can walk into a courthouse and file a lawsuit against the state,” said Lara Davis with the state’s Risk Management Department in a 2016 interview.

In a 2016 Larry Barker investigation, he showed how much the state pays out for various lawsuits. Davis said then that those funds come from one place.

“These are public funds so they come from the taxpayers,” she said in 2016.

In 2011, the state settled at $260,000 after a female DOT employee claimed her superior touched and whistled at her, and even invited her to his home.

In a lawsuit, she said she reported the issue to DOT, but nothing was done. Now, with a national spotlight on sexual misconduct, attorneys like Suzanna Valdez with the Valdez and White Law Firm are seeing the effects locally.

“We are averaging four to five calls every day from people, from women particularly, that are coming forward with their stories,” said Valdez.

She said her employment law firm just settled a case similar to that one with DOT.

“She did not receive help within the organization by reporting the harassment.” she said.

According to Valdez, this could be just the tip of the iceberg.

“They believe that now, they will not suffer additional harassment or retaliation, or simply that they will be believed,” she said.

Valdez said they have received calls from everyone from convenience store employees to those who work for the government.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps