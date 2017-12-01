A storm system will pass south over the weekend, continuing to push clouds in the southern New Mexico. Areas from Albuquerque northward will see more sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the 60s through Sunday. No showers are in the forecast this weekend. A sharp cold front will push to next week dropping our temperatures down to the lowest level. Highs skip the low 40s. Little or no moisture is on the way.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
Latest Galleries
-
WisePies Arena Naming Rights Agreement
-
Inmate Craftsmanship and Trade Fair
-
Roswell Murder Investigation
-
Mugshot Gallery: February 2017
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Somalia’s presidential election heads into second round
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event