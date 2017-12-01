Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast

A storm system will pass south over the weekend, continuing to push clouds in the southern New Mexico. Areas from Albuquerque northward will see more sunshine. Temperatures will rise into the 60s through Sunday. No showers are in the forecast this weekend. A sharp cold front will push to next week dropping our temperatures down to the lowest level. Highs skip the low 40s. Little or no moisture is on the way.

