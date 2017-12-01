Man accused of pointing rifle at woman and her child after hit-and run

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars after a hit-and-run ended with the man pointing a rifle at a woman and her child.

In Hobbs, police say 18-year-old Trevor Cunningham rear-ended a car driven by a woman with a 5-year-old passenger inside, then took off.

The woman followed him to a parking lot where he proceeded to get out of his vehicle and point a rifle at the woman and her child before walking into a nearby business.

Cunningham was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, abandonment or abuse of a child, and criminal damage to property.

