Las Cruces church under fire for doctored image circulating online

LAS CRUCES, NM. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces church says it did not endorse U.S. Senate Candidate Roy Moore, and the image of its sign circulating on Twitter was doctored.

A meme posted on Twitter shows the sign outside the Temple Baptist Church says “Please Vote for Moore He is a Man of God.”

Moore has been accused of sexual misconduct with underage girls, but denies the allegations.

The meme has been retweeted more than 5,600 times. The church says it doesn’t know who is behind it, but they received disgruntled calls from as far away as Florida.

