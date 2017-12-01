Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Another cloudy day in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in from the southwest. We have enough moisture for clouds to develop overhead… but dry air at the surface will once again limit our chance of meaningful accumulation. Spotty drizzle is about it as far as precip chances go today. Afternoon highs will warm back in the 50s and 60s in most locales (Albuquerque average: 49°). Winds will be breezy to windy in and around the Northern Mountains and east of the Central Mountains.

SATURDAY: Gradual clearing will get underway over northern and western NM as dry air punches in from the northwest. Expect a touch more sunshine and warmer temperatures across most of NM.

SUNDAY: Even more sunshine! We’ll finish the weekend with mostly to partly sunny conditions and above average temperatures (50s, 60s and 70s).