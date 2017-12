ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was the first of what many believe will be many victories for Chris Brown in the octagon. The Jackson Wink trained fighter won his pro debut Friday.

Brown, who some say has skills in the octagon like Jon Jones, faced Brandon Trujillo on the pro card at Jackson Wink Fight Night 2. Brown dominated the action and ended the fight by submitting Trujillo by way of rear naked choke in the first round.