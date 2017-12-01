Holiday events happening in Albuquerque Friday

Old Town Holiday Stroll

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holiday season is here in the Land of Enchantment.  Friday there are a few festivities in Albuquerque that families can check out. Below is a list of holiday events happening throughout New Mexico in December.

Old Town is preparing for the annual holiday stroll which is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The Christmas tree lighting starts at 6:15 p.m. There will be live entertainment and kids can even get a picture with Santa Clause.

Also happening tonight is the Hanging of the Greens at the University of New Mexico. The event starts at 5:45 p.m. in front of the UNM Bookstore. Carolers will make their way across campus and present the university president with the official holiday wreath.

The River of Lights is also in full swing at the Albuquerque Botanic Gardens. The twinkling lights display event runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30. Ticket information can be found here. 

