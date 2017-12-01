Governor Martinez appoints Wayne Johnson as new state auditor

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Susana Martinez has appointed Bernalillo County Commissioner Wayne Johnson as the New Mexico State Auditor.

Johnson is currently serving his second term as a Bernalillo County Commissioner. He was elected as Vice Chair in 2016.

“It is very clear from Wayne Johnson’s background that he will put the interests of New Mexicans first as State Auditor,” said Governor Susana Martinez in a news release. “As a county commissioner, he has championed transparency, ethics, and accountability. I am very confident that he will bring those same standards to the auditor’s office.”

Johnson will hold the position through the next general election.

“It is an honor to be appointed by Governor Martinez to serve our great state as Auditor,” said Johnson in a news release. “The people of New Mexico deserve the best. I am more than ready to take on this challenge. Making sure we are holding the necessary agencies and people accountable is critical to maintaining public trust. I will not let my fellow New Mexicans down.”

