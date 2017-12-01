Girl receives miniature pony from New Mexico farm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A little girl from Texas who was devasted after someone killed her beloved pony has a new pony all thanks to a ranch in New Mexico.

Riley Brett, 5, was heartbroken when someone shot and killed her best friend “Chicken Nugget,” who was a miniature pony.

After hearing her story Double J Farm in Belen decided to give her a pony from the same bloodline. The pony is now named “Chicken Wing.”

Volunteers drove 14 hours to deliver the pony and it didn’t take long for the two to become inseparable.

