Former New Mexico senator to be sentenced in February

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A former New Mexico state senator convicted of fraud, bribery and felony ethical violations stemming from allegations that he used his position for personal gain will be sentenced early next year.

A state district judge scheduled Phil Griego’s sentencing for Feb. 16 in Santa Fe.

Griego was convicted earlier this month. He could face more than 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors with the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office accused Griego of using his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe through various approvals without properly disclosing his financial interest.

Griego maintained he did nothing wrong in earning a $50,000 commission from buyers of the property.

He resigned from the Legislature in 2015 at the close of a Senate ethics investigation.