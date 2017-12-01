FBI advertises $45K reward for info about Border Patrol agent death

VAN HORN, Texas (KRQE) – The FBI is now using a billboard to highlight the $45,000 reward for information about the death of a Border Patrol agent.
Agent Rogelio Martinez died, his partner injured, while on duty in Van Horn, Texas on Nov. 18.
Both were found with severe head and other injuries in a culvert.
While investigators aren’t sure if a crime occurred, at this point they are handling it as a possible assault.
They will advertise the reward on digital billboards in all southwest border states, including New Mexico.
