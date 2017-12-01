Diego Sanchez helps a special friend realize a dream

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ivan “Shermanator” Marquez will always remember Dec. 1, 2017, as being the night he scored a victory in the octagon courtesy of UFC veteran Diego Sanchez. Marquez, who was born with down syndrome, made his move midway through the first round of the exhibition fight.

He was able to execute an arm bar on Sanchez, who quickly tapped out. For Sanchez and Marquez the fight was rewarding. “Unbelievable moment in my career,” said Sanchez. “Probably my all time favorite best fight of my career, and you are my hero Isaac. “I love you.” Marquez in response said, “I love you too Diego.”