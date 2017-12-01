December 1st Morning Rush: Number of homicides in Albuquerque reaches a new high

1. In a city already fighting crime issues, now new numbers suggest Albuquerque has had more killings this year than in recent history.

Full Story: Number of homicides in Albuquerque higher than recent years

2. Tim Keller is now officially Albuquerque’s mayor. He was sworn just after 6 p.m. Thursday, in a private ceremony at his home. Friday will be his public inauguration at the Albuquerque Convention Center. That’s where Keller along with city councilors for Districts 1,3,5 and 7 will take an oath. The event is invitation only, but there will be several watch parties at four different local breweries. The swearing in will take place at 6 p.m.

Full Story: Tim Keller officially Albuquerque’s mayor

3. Another cloudy day in New Mexico as moisture continues to stream in from the southwest.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. The city is expanding its bike share program and they want to hear from you on where to add new bike stations. After the success of a pilot program downtown, Rio Metro which runs the Rail Runner is receiving federal funds to keep it growing. The expanded program will provide 250 bicycles and 50 stations. Rio Metro is now looking for input on locations for new bike stations and kiosks. The most popular areas so far include downtown, the university area and Nob Hill.

Full Story: Albuquerque looks to expand bike share program

5. A photo of a New Mexico woman sitting in her home outside Las Cruces is getting a lot of attention on Facebook and something is missing — a roof. The photo is of Carmen Carbajal sitting in her bedroom with a blanket draped over her knees and a rosary placed around her neck. Marco Alvarado the director of Miss Sun City Pageants in El Paso saw the post and reached out to the family. She learned the roof was damaged by a fire years ago and the weather made it worse. Alvarado says some roofers are now offering to help repair Carbajal’s roof.

Full Story: El Paso man helps New Mexico family living without a roof

Morning’s Top Stories