Cowboys know playoff formula: keep winning without Elliott

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Redskins safety Deshazor Everett (22) and safety D.J. Swearinger (36) in the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) In 15th-year tight end Jason Witten’s view, the Dallas Cowboys still have playoff hopes – if they win every remaining game.

And that includes their first victory without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, 38-14 over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. It was a refreshing reversal for Dallas after getting outscored 72-6 in the second half of losses in the first three games minus last year’s NFL rushing leader.

The Cowboys (6-6) still have two games without Elliott from his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. However, 2016 All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee is expected to return for the next game Dec. 10 against the last-place New York Giants after injuring his hamstring during the first game without Elliott and missing the next three.

