Cowboys know playoff formula: keep winning without Elliott

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) In 15th-year tight end Jason Witten’s view, the Dallas Cowboys still have playoff hopes – if they win every remaining game.

And that includes their first victory without suspended star running back Ezekiel Elliott, 38-14 over the Washington Redskins on Thursday night. It was a refreshing reversal for Dallas after getting outscored 72-6 in the second half of losses in the first three games minus last year’s NFL rushing leader.

The Cowboys (6-6) still have two games without Elliott from his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence. However, 2016 All-Pro linebacker Sean Lee is expected to return for the next game Dec. 10 against the last-place New York Giants after injuring his hamstring during the first game without Elliott and missing the next three.