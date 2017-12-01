Convention Center hosts 10th Annual Festival of Trees

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is another opportunity to get into the holiday spirit this weekend all while benefiting a good cause.

The 10th Annual Festival of Trees at the Convention Center is a two-day celebration benefiting the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation.

Proceeds from the more than 85 uniquely decorated trees and hundreds of wreaths will benefit children in New Mexico with disabilities.

“A lot of kids fall into a gap between insurance and what insurance covers and then what their clinical needs are. So we try to fill that gap to provide them the service that they really need,” said Festival of Trees Chairman Buzz Biernacki.

The event kicks off Saturday morning at 10 a.m. Admission and parking are free.

