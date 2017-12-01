Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another cloudy but mild afternoon is ahead for New Mexico. Clouds continue to stream in from the south and west. There will be chance for a few light isolated showers this afternoon especially across northern and western New Mexico. Most areas will stay dry and just see the clouds.

The clouds will start to clear out across the north and west for Saturday. But, mostly cloudy skies will prevail across southern and eastern New Mexico for one more day. Skies then clear out for Sunday afternoon with a warmer than average afternoon to close out the weekend.

A cold front will then move in by early next week. This front will crank up the wind and drop temperatures for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will finally feel more like early winter rather than the middle of fall. Shower chances will be limited to extreme northern New Mexico and southern Colorado with light snow showers possible at best when the cold front passes through.