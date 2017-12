ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is on scene at Atrisco Heritage High School in response to a bomb threat.

BCSO says the threat was called in after school hours. All buildings have been evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

