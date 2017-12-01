Belen hoping for first high school football state title

Belen High School

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A state title in football has been within Belen High School’s grasp before, but has slipped through at least three times. On Friday, the City of Belen and students of Belen High School said that was all about to change as the team headed out to face the Artesia Bulldogs.

It’s been a perfect 12-0 season for the Eagles, but they’ll need to knock off the powerhouse Bulldogs on their home turf in Artesia on Saturday to bring home their first trophy. Artesia’s stadium is almost an opponent in itself, providing a home to over 6,000 high school football fans.

Belen met for one final practice on Friday morning before boarding the bus. The team was met with a heroes send off, complete with police and fire escort off campus and through Main Street. Business owners and citizens lined the street to cheer on the team.

The school says a sold out, 56-seat chartered bus will be carrying fans from Belen High School to Artesia on Saturday morning.

