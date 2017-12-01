APS students brainstorm new lunches with professional chefs

By

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students got to spend the day with a national group in an effort to make better tasting, healthier lunches at Albuquerque Public Schools.

Chefs worked with a panel of six students Thursday, questioning their likes and dislikes in the kitchen.

Those ideas helped the chefs develop short recipes, with six ingredients or less for school cafeteria staff to prepare.

“Kids want things that are new, but they also love comfort dishes so posole came up a lot, tacos came up a lot, so it’s our jobs as chefs, to bring it to the next level,” said Chef Jet Tila. “Our job is to take their feedback and really kind of innovate, and we’re always trying to balance deliciousness with health.”

The Schwan’s Chef Collective is aiming to add two to seven new dishes per year.

