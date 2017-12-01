Albuquerque teen shot, killed Sunday was active community member

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a 17-year-old is searching for answers after he was murder this past weekend.

They say the teen was a good kid and they have no idea who would want to hurt him.

Members of the SouthWest Organizing Project say Donaldo Yanez was active in the community.

“He was a farmer, he was an activist, he was a youth organizer and he was just an integral part of our community,” said Travis McKenzie, with the SouthWest Organizing Project.

Albuquerque Police say Yanez and another person were shot near Wyoming and Central Sunday night.

Yanez died at the hospital days later.

Local activist and teacher, Travis McKenzie says Donaldo was only about 10-years-old when he became involved with the SouthWest Organizing Project.

He interned with Project Feed the Hood, a south valley gardening initiative and was involved in local food justice programs.

He had earned his GED and worked several jobs.

They’re shocked by his murder. Thursday night they unveiled a mural in his honor.

“Violence is out there and we got to do something about it. We’re all organizers and Donaldo was an organizer so really I think to honor his legacy we have to keep organizing we have to keep fighting and keep taking care of our youth,” McKenzie said.

Police say they are looking for any information about what happened Sunday night.

The SouthWest Organizing Project is collecting donations for the family for medical and funeral expenses.

To donate to the family of Donaldo Yanez, click here. 

