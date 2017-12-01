Albuquerque businessman’s home creates eyesore for neighbors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone’s got someone like this in their neighborhood, someone with too many cars. In the Heights, people are complaining about a neighbor parking his luxury cars everywhere.

People living in the Noreste Neighborhood near Wyoming and Alameda say this is a quiet, well kept community, but one home and the cars parked in front of it are creating a stir within the entire neighborhood.

“They just don’t fit in the neighborhood,” said a neighbor.

A neighbor who lives close to the home wanted to remain anonymous in fear of retaliation.

KRQE News 13 cameras caught at least six cars, including a couple Bentleys, in front of the house a few weeks ago parked along the sidewalk and the median, leaving a narrow passageway.

The neighbor says even though the cars are all upscale, it still doesn’t help the situation.

“It’s frustrating day after day… when you come home from work and you live in a nice neighborhood and you see all these vehicles that look like they’re abandoned,” said the neighbor. “It’s not like he doesn’t have an alternative to park.”

The cars belong to Steve Pasternoster. He is also the owner of the Italian restaurant, Scalo, in Nob Hill.

“They’re his vehicles and yeah he just totally ignores it,” said the neighbor.

According to the City of Albuquerque’s Planning & Zoning Department, as long as they still run, all of these vehicles are parked legally, even along the median.

“There’s no limit to the number of operative, working vehicles that an individual can have on their property,” said Brennan Williams with Planning & Zoning. “The vehicles that are on the street, at least to me, appear to be parked correctly.”

Friday, KRQE News 13 cameras only caught four cars in front of the home. Regardless of the laws, the neighbor says it creates an eyesore, and a safety hazard.

“There’s not enough room for two cars to pass either way at any given moment,” said the neighbor.

He hopes Pasternoster will hear his plea on behalf of the neighborhood.

“Be a good neighbor yourself and step up and find a place to store these vehicles if they’re that meaningful to you,” he said.

The Albuquerque Police Department says it’s gotten 20 calls about the cars in the last six months and neighbors have complained to him personally.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, Pasternoster says he is sorry for inconveniencing his neighbors. He will remove all the cars by Saturday, and promises he won’t make the same mistake again.

