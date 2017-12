SOCORRO, N.M. (KRQE) – An earthquake rattled New Mexico Friday morning.

It struck 16 miles north of Socorro just after 10 a.m. Friday. and measured at a 3.7 magnitude.

This is a common area for earthquakes in New Mexico.

The last significant earthquake in New Mexico was in Mora in September. It measured just over 3, not strong enough to cause any damage, just enough to get people’s attention.

Click here for more information

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps