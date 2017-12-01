Celebrate the holidays with traditional Mariachi music.The 10th Annual Mariachi Holiday Concert will feature headliner Yolanda Del Rio, famous for her recording, “La Hija de Nadie.”

Local artists Tanya Griego, Raphael Trujillo, Gabby Villalobos and Mariachi Tradicional will take the stage as well, all in support of Los Lunas and Grants High School Marching Bands.

Performances are Friday, Dec. 15 at Los Lunas HS and Saturday, Dec. 16 at Grants High School.

For information, call event-organizer Consuelo Gabaldon at 505-916-7339

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by the 10th Annual Mariachi Holiday Concert