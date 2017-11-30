Video: Suspected drunk driver flees deputy at traffic stop

SANTA FE COUNTY, NM (KRQE) – Deputies said a woman with a long criminal history led them on a drunken high-speed chase before crashing.

Ivory Martinez, 34, is no stranger to the Santa Fe County Jail with double digit charges over the past decade for everything from drugs and burglary to child abuse.

On Nov. 14, a Santa Fe County deputy pulled her over between Santa Fe and Espanola for speeding and tailgating.

According to the criminal complaint, when he asked for her keys, Martinez put her red Jetta into gear.

“Turn off your car. Turn off your car,” the deputy is heard yelling just before Martinez sped away.

According to the complaint, she flew through two stop signs and over speed bumps, swerving at 60 miles an hour into the lanes of oncoming traffic.

It was when she turned onto a smaller road that she lost control and drove into a small arroyo to end the roughly three-minute chase.

She complied with deputies and wasn’t hesitant to answer questions.

“Show much have you had to drink today?” the deputy asked.

“I took a shot and that was it,” Martinez responded.

That was an understatement as she failed the field sobriety test and blew a .12.

A corrections officer found painkillers in Martinez’s bra when she was booked into the jail, which added drug charges in addition to others, including aggravated fleeing from law enforcement, driving with a revoked license, DWI and following another car too closely.

Martinez is still awaiting trial for a 2016 case in which she’s accused of stealing a man’s truck in an Espanola parking lot and then running him over.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps