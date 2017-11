SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A local deputy was caught on camera embracing the holiday season.

Corporal Adam Rodgers of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office was helping his daughter set up the family tree last weekend when he decided to stretch his vocal chords with some festive carols.

The father of three says he had no idea his wife was recording him, but his spontaneous caroling has been viewed nearly 3,000 times on Facebook.

