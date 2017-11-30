Trio of Art Events in Corrales

The Village of Corrales will be abuzz this weekend with the best in local fine art. We head out to the Chris Turri Studios to talk with artist and curator of “Paint and Patina” Chris Turri about his show, and the two featured artists joining him: Cassidy Wells and Michael Copeland.

In addition to Paint and Patina, the Old San Ysidro Church will host a fine crafts show starting Friday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. The Corrales Society of Artists will also be hosting their Holiday Art Fest Saturday and Sunday. Find more information about the events below:

Paint & Patina

2017 Holiday Art Fest

29th Old Church Fine Crafts Show: 505-899-2772