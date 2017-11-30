Tim Keller just a day away from becoming Albuquerque’s 10th mayor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As Mayor Richard Berry prepares to leave office, the city’s next leader gets ready to step into his new role.

Tim Keller will become Albuquerque’s 10th mayor after he beat out Dan Lewis during the run-off election.

After his win, Keller talked about taking responsibility for the city’s issues and making fixes.

One of his big campaign promises was to fight crime in the city and focus on community policing.

Post-election, he called the Albuquerque Police Department one of his top priorities and didn’t wait to appoint an interim chief of police.

Twenty-year APD veteran and former Rio Rancho Police Chief Michael Geier will take over that role. Keller says that a national search is underway for a permanent police chief.

Keller has also already named some of his executives. A few of them are leaving the state auditors office to join Keller at city hall.

In the last day, he has named Lawrence Rael as the city’s interim chief operating officer.

This was a quick transition for Keller, who had just days to step into his new role, usually something that takes about two months.

The run-off election forced things to speed up.

Tim Keller will have a public swearing-in Friday evening at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Five city councilors will also be sworn in including newly elected Cynthia Borrego in District 5.