ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor-elect Tim Keller announced two more leaders to serve in his administration.

Lawrence Rael will serve as the city’s interim chief operating officer. He previously served as an administrator for three mayoral administrations.

Oriana Sandoval will be the deputy city attorney. She’s worked as a policy director and CEO at the Center for Civic Policy.

Mayor-elect Tim Keller takes office Friday.

