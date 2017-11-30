Teen accused of making school shooting threat released from juvie

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of plotting a shooting at Santa Fe High School was released from juvenile detention Thursday morning on house arrest.

Aaron Encinas, 14, will be monitored around the clock by his father and grandparents. He’s been in custody since his arrest earlier this month on felony charges.

He’ll be allowed to attend court ordered counseling and to go places under supervision to allow for socialization.

His felony charges have been dropped. He now faces two misdemeanor charges and will undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the end of January.

If the state is still unsatisfied with the resolution, a judge will revisit the case in March.

