Suspect in fatal 2015 drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The teen accused of murdering Manzano High school student Jaydon Chavez-Silver in June 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

The sentence, which is 30 years to be served consecutively with the 16 years he is already serving for shooting and killing another teen after a dispute over beer pong.

On June 26, 2015, Jaydon Chavez-Silver was at a party in northeast Albuquerque, sitting in the kitchen, when he was shot and killed by a bullet fired into the house.

Esias Madrid and two others have now been convicted of the shooting that killed 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Sliver.

In Oct., the jury reached a verdict that Madrid was convicted of first-degree murder.