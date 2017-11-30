Suspect in fatal 2015 drive-by shooting sentenced to life in prison

By and Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  The teen accused of murdering Manzano High school student Jaydon Chavez-Silver in June 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison Thursday.

The sentence, which is 30 years to be served consecutively with the 16 years he is already serving for shooting and killing another teen after a dispute over beer pong.

On June 26, 2015, Jaydon Chavez-Silver was at a party in northeast Albuquerque, sitting in the kitchen, when he was shot and killed by a bullet fired into the house.

Esias Madrid and two others have now been convicted of the shooting that killed 17-year-old Jaydon Chavez-Sliver.

In Oct., the jury reached a verdict that Madrid was convicted of first-degree murder.

 

 

 

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s