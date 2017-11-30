Santa Fe teen accused of threatening to shoot school principal

By Published:
Alejandro Valle
Alejandro Valle

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe teen was arrested, accused of threatening to shoot a principal.

On Wednesday, a security officer claimed 18-year-old Alejandro Valle threatened to follow the Santa Fe High School principal home and shoot him.

Valle claimed the two had gotten into an argument when the principal asked him to leave the school.

Police say Valle goes to the nearby College of Opportunity and had gone to Santa Fe High to meet his girlfriend.

Officers found a rifle in Valle’s truck. Valle says the rifle was already in his truck and it was all just an empty threat.

