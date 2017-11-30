Prosecutors: Ex-NMSU student ‘lied’ to court about drinking

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former New Mexico State University student who pointed a gun at campus police officers, prompting one officer to fire his weapon, received a harsher sentence after prosecutors proved the man “lied” about his drinking past.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports Karsten Cuthair will now have a felony conviction on his record after a judge Monday granted a motion from prosecutors who asked the court to reconsider the deferred sentence Cuthair had received after he pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges stemmed from a 2016 incident where Cuthair refused commands to drop his weapon and pointed the gun at officers.

Prosecutors say Cuthair lied to the court to give the impression he did not have a problem with alcohol abuse.