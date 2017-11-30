Police search for burglars who stole $1K worth of cigarettes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department needs help finding a trio of burglars they say stole $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a gas station.

It happened earlier this month at the Giant at San Mateo and Osuna. Police say two men and a woman broke in and went straight for the cigarettes, then went into a back office, breaking into an unmarked cabinet that held more cigarettes.

An APD detective who did not want to be identified says it’s clear they knew exactly what they were after.

“From the time they broke in, forced the door open with a pry bar, went directly to specific locations, took specific items, they were in and out in a matter of minutes,” he said.

APD says the suspects took off in a white Nissan Pathfinder with no license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

