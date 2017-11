ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are on scene near Lomas and Marquette in northeast Albuquerque.

The intersection of Marquette Avenue and Vermont Street is closed at this time.

APD says a person was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

No word yet on a possible suspect.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.