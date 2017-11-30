November 30th Morning Rush: Thursday is Mayor Berry’s last day in office

1. After two terms as the leader of the city of Albuquerque, Mayor Richard J. Berry is down to his last 24 hours in office. Among the work he says he’s most proud of is the $1.2 billion in projects that include the Paseo I-25 interchange, the new sports complex on the west side, and Albuquerque’s Rapid Transit System. While he acknowledges that ART is controversial, Berry says he believes it’s going to help revive Route 66. Berry is also leaving a city with a violent crime rate that doubled under his watch. He blames the courts for letting repeat offenders out and not an officer shortage. Once he leaves office, Berry plans to be part of an initiative at Harvard to help counsel and advise new mayors.

2. Former “Today” show host Matt Lauer has issued a statement after he faces allegations of sexual misconduct. In the statement, Lauer said, “there are no words to express my sorrow and regret.” Ge also says “there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed.” On Monday, a woman who came forward to company executives and claimed the sexual harassment from Lauer began during the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued for months. Soon after, a bombshell report by Variety was published detailing stories of three women, including one who says Lauer exposed himself to her in the workplace. While NBC’s chairman says they had learned of the allegations against Lauer just days ago, Variety says it had been working on their investigation for months.

3. A mostly cloudy sky will blanket the state today as moisture in the mid- and upper levels of the atmosphere continues to stream in from the southwest.

4. Two Albuquerque schools go head-to-head Saturday and are competing for a state title. It’s the first time both football teams will be from the Duke City. The La Cueva Bears and the Manzano Monarchs are district rivals. Manzano is hoping playing the game on their home turf at Wilson Stadium will give them the edge.

5. Skiers eager to hit the slopes in Santa Fe will have to wait a little longer. Ski Santa Fe officials say they were hoping to open this coming Saturday, but even with snow-making crews hard at work, the warm weather won out. The resort is now planning a limited opening on Saturday, Dec. 9.

Morning’s Top Stories