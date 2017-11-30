NMSU President encourages fans to attend Saturday’s football game

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State University football team has an opportunity to make history this weekend and they’re making sure you have no excuses to miss it.

President Garrey Carruthers posted a super-official excuse note for everyone. The hand fill-in-the-blank form asks for an excused absence from work, studying or any other responsibility fans may have.

If they win the game, the team will become bowl eligible for the first time since 1960.

The game is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against South Alabama.

