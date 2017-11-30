NMAA Changes Classifications and Alignments for 2018-2020

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Activities Association’s Board of Directors voted on multiple changes for the upcoming 2018-2020 athletic seasons. The most notable is that all sports expect football will move down to the 5 classification model.

“Classification and alignment is a huge issue amongst our membership. The vote today is after about two years of work in putting together a new model,” said NMAA Associate Director Dusty Young.

For a look at all of the changes in the classifications, click here.

The biggest changes in classifications were made to Valley and Highland, who will now be moved down an entire classification.

Here is a list of the other areas covered in the Nov. 30 meeting:

-Voted in favor of a proposal to use semester grades when determining scholastic eligibility for students.

-Voted in favor of a proposal to increase the standards for scholastic eligibility whereas a student must now have a 2.0 GPA with no F’s.

-Voted in favor of a proposal to adjust scholastic eligibility so that multiple classes can be made up over the summer for eligibility purposes.

-Voted in favor of a proposal to adjust the consecutive day note within the pitching restriction regulations for the sport of baseball.

-Voted in favor of a proposal to eliminate the NMAA State Orchestra Contest.

-Voted in favor of the proposed classification/alignment of member schools for the 2018-2019/2019-2020 block.