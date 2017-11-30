Mike Bradbury and his Lobo women’s basketball team improve to 8-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of perfection continues for Mike Bradbury and his University of New Mexico women’s basketball team. The Lobos went into El Paso Thursday and handed previously unbeaten UTEP a 59-35 defeat. Tesha Buck led the Lobo attack with 19 points on 5 of 12 shooting from three point range. Cherise Beynon added 11 points in the win.

The Lobos won the game with stifling defense, forcing the Miners into 25 turnovers which led to 22 points. The Lobos hit 12 three point shots on 36 attempts. They struggled at the free throw line, going 1 for 7. The Miners were led in scoring by Tamara Seda and dropped to 4-1 with the defeat.

The Lobos are now 8-0 and will play at rival New Mexico State Saturday. That game has an 11 a.m. start time.