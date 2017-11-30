High level moisture off the Pacific will continue to move into the metro leading to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the high 50’s. Cloud cover will clear a bit especially in northern New Mexico Saturday and Sunday. Temps will warm slightly into the low 60’s. Next week the big story will be the arrival of the coldest air of the season. However, snow is looking less and less likely.

Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast View as list View as gallery Open Gallery