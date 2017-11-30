Man sentenced to prison for role in Los Lunas murder

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Los Lunas man will spend time behind bars for his role in a man’s death.

Last year, Shane and Renee Foster were arrested after agents found the body of 30-year-old Casimiro Ramirez in a shallow grave near the Rio Grande.

Thursday, Shane Foster faced sentencing. He was found guilty of second degree murder, among other charges.

He was sentenced to 16-and-a-half years in prison with 4-and-a-half years of probation.

“All I ever wish is the best for everybody, and I just want to apologize to the whole family and everybody on my side too. I’m sorry with all my heart,” Foster said in court Thursday.

Renee Foster was found guilty of tampering with evidence. She has not yet been sentenced.

