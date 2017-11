RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Local police are helping out a metro family going through a difficult time.

It’s making a big difference for them financially and emotionally.

Wednesday, Rio Rancho Police donated more than $1,300 to Liam Hansen’s family.

Liam was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year.

Police also swore in Liam as an honorary officer.

Liam’s mother says the donation helps, but the emotional support means even more.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps