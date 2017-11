ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Pets across New Mexico will have more food to eat thanks to a kind act from a local organization.

“Long Leash on Life” donated over 200,000 pounds of dog and cat food to local pet welfare and rescues Thursday.

The group distributed food for their third annual “Pay It Pet-Ward” event in hopes of helping pets who are less fortunate.

More than 40 animal shelters, pet food banks and local rescue organizations received the donation.

