ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You no longer have to leave Albuquerque to grab an award-winning green chile cheeseburger.

The Laguna Burger is celebrating its grand opening of their fourth location Thursday.

In 2016 the restaurant’s green chile cheeseburger won best in the state at the New Mexico State Fair.

The new 6,000 square-foot building is on 12th Street, right across from the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps