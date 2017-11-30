Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: A mostly cloudy sky will blanket the state today as moisture in the mid- and upper levels of the atmosphere continues to stream in from the southwest. A few spot showers are possible over the higher terrain of western NM, although, accumulations do not look to be significant. Afternoon highs will come down 5°-10° behind an overnight cold front across eastern NM, leaving most in the 40s, 50s and low 60s. Those further west can expect mostly 50s and 60s (similar to Wednesday).

FRIDAY: Another day of mostly to partly cloudy conditions with afternoon highs near to above average. A few more spot showers could develop over the higher terrain… but like Thursday, significant accumulation is not expected.

WEEKEND: Drier air punching in from the northwest will give way to more sunshine over western and central NM. Afternoon highs will continue to warm with the Albuquerque-metro area topping out in the low to mid-60s.