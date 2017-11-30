Gingerbread house auction Friday to raise funds for Meals on Wheels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s gingerbread houses like you’ve never seen before.

You can find all kinds of unique creations from all ages at Gingerbread Enchantment.

More than 50 gingerbread houses were entered in the contest and Friday they’ll be auctioned off fetching anywhere from $10 to hundreds of dollars.

The money helps feed your neighbors through Meals on Wheels.

“These folks are sometimes people who have to chose between a meal or medicines because of medical issues,” said Linda Lyle with Gingerbread Enchantment.

The auction will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

