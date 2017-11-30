Gingerbread house auction Friday to raise funds for Meals on Wheels

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s gingerbread houses like you’ve never seen before.

You can find all kinds of unique creations from all ages at Gingerbread Enchantment.

More than 50 gingerbread houses were entered in the contest and Friday they’ll be auctioned off fetching anywhere from $10 to hundreds of dollars.

The money helps feed your neighbors through Meals on Wheels.

“These folks are sometimes people who have to chose between a meal or medicines because of medical issues,” said Linda Lyle with Gingerbread Enchantment.

The auction will be held Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Sid Cutter Pavilion at Balloon Fiesta Park.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s