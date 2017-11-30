Former tanning salon owner sentenced on 166 voyeurism charges

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) — A tanning salon owner who secretly videotaped customers while they were naked faced sentencing Thursday. He also had to face his victims.

Cody Garcia videotaped dozens of women ranging in age from 17 to 70.

“It’s bad enough that you videotaped me naked but it takes it to a whole different level when my son was sitting just feet away while you did it. I trusted you as a friend and I didn’t think twice about leaving (my son) with you for a few minutes while I tanned,” a former Bahama Mama employee told Garcia in court.

She is just one of the many women whose privacy was violated by 28-year-old Cody Garcia, the owner of the Bahama Mama salon in Alamogordo.

Garcia pleaded guilty earlier this month to all 166 voyeurism charges against him — including two felonies because two of the victims were underage.

The women and girls were all videotaped while they were tanning or changing. The crime was discovered when a customer noticed someone holding a cell phone in a crack between the door and the ceiling of one of the tanning booths.

Investigators later determined there were a lot more victims. Garcia told them he had taken pictures or video of 50 to 100 women, but had deleted all the pictures. Regardless, investigators found enough evidence to charge him.

Thursday, Garcia walked into court knowing his likely sentence. With a guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to cap the sentence at 18 months. Garcia he apologized to his victims.

“I don’t know what I was thinking. I just didn’t want to hurt nobody ma’am. I really am from the bottom of my heart genuinely sorry to everyone and the way it’s impacted their lives and their families,” Garcia said.

The judge gave Garcia the full 18 months. He was immediately taken into custody after the sentencing. He wanted his sentence to start after Christmas.

If Garcia had gone to trial on all the charges and was convicted, he could have faced more than 160 years.

